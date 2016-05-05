FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's HDFC Life set to hire four banks to manage up to $500 mln IPO-IFR
#Financials
May 5, 2016 / 5:46 AM / a year ago

India's HDFC Life set to hire four banks to manage up to $500 mln IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 5 (Reuters) - HDFC Standard Life Insurance, a joint venture between India’s HDFC and Britain’s Standard Life Plc, is set to mandate four banks to manage a planned initial public offering worth up to $500 million, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people close to the deal.

HDFC Life, as India’s third-largest private-sector life insurer is known, will tap Citigroup, JPMorgan, Kotak Investment Banking and Morgan Stanley to handle the listing, expected to take place later this year, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

HDFC Life, JPMorgan, Kotak Investment Banking and Morgan Stanley didn’t immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the listing. Citigroup declined to comment. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai; Writing by Elzio Barreto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
