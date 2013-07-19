FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-India's HDFC net interest margin for June qtr at 3.9 pct
July 19, 2013 / 9:37 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-India's HDFC net interest margin for June qtr at 3.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year-ago figure in paragraph 2 to 0.79 percent)

MUMBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), India’s biggest mortgage lender, said its net interest margin - a key gauge of profitability for lenders - stood at 3.9 percent for the quarter ended June 30.

Gross non-performing loans for the April-June quarter stood at 0.77 percent of the loan portfolio as at June 30 compared with 0.79 percent a year ago, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange.

Earlier in the day, HDFC reported a 17 percent rise in net profit for the June quarter at 11.73 billion rupees ($196.8 million), helped by higher disbursals, but missed estimates. ($1 = 59.6050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

