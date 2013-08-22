FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's HDFC to raise mortgage interest rates by 0.25 pct
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 22, 2013 / 1:59 PM / 4 years ago

India's HDFC to raise mortgage interest rates by 0.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC), India’s biggest mortgage lender, said on Thursday it will increase its retail prime lending rate by 0.25 percent, effective Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, ICICI Bank, the country’s second-largest lender, became the latest bank to raise interest rates, lifting its base rate by 25 basis points to 10 percent. .

The rise in interest rates comes after the central bank introduced monetary tightening measures this quarter to bolster the rupee, which fell to a record low against the dollar on Thursday.

HDFC said it had reduced its retail prime lending rate by 10 basis points in February this year and, therefore on a net basis the rate will be higher by 15 bps since January. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.