India's HDFC Q3 net up 16 pct, misses forecast
January 21, 2013 / 8:27 AM / in 5 years

India's HDFC Q3 net up 16 pct, misses forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), India’s biggest mortgage lender, reported a 16 percent rise in net profit for the Oct-Dec quarter on Monday, missing market estimates.

Standalone net profit for the fiscal third quarter was 11.4 billion rupees ($211.84 million) compared with 9.81 billion rupees a year ago. Total income rose 17 percent to 52.42 billion rupees over the same period.

Analysts expected HDFC to post a net profit of 11.96 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 53.8150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

