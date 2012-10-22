CORRECTED-India's HDFC Ltd Q2 net up 18.5 pct, meets forecast

(Corrects percentage rise in net profit in headline and first paragraph)

MUMBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), India biggest mortgage lender, reported an 18.5 percent rise in net profit for the July-September quarter on Monday, meeting market estimates.

Standalone net profit for the fiscal second quarter was 11.51 billion rupees ($213.80 million) compared with 9.71 billion rupees a year ago, and total income rose 27 percent to 52.7 billion rupees over the same period.

Analysts expected HDFC to post a net profit of 11.48 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 53.8350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Jijo Jacob)