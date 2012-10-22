FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's HDFC expects loan book growth of 18-20 pct in FY13
October 22, 2012 / 9:07 AM / 5 years ago

India's HDFC expects loan book growth of 18-20 pct in FY13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - India biggest mortgage lender, Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), expects its loan book to grow 18-20 percent in the fiscal year 2013, Chief Executive Keki Mistry said on Monday.

For the July-September quarter, HDFC’s net profit rose 18.5 percent to 11.51 billion rupees ($213.80 million) compared with 9.71 billion rupees a year earlier.

Total income rose 27 percent to 52.7 billion rupees over the same period. ($1 = 53.8350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)

