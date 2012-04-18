FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's HDFC Bank Q4 profit up 30 pct, beats f'cast
#Credit Markets
April 18, 2012 / 7:30 AM / in 5 years

India's HDFC Bank Q4 profit up 30 pct, beats f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank, India’s third largest lender by assets, reported a 30.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, beating analyst forecasts, helped by higher fee income and credit demand as well as lower provisions for loan losses.

The Mumbai-based bank’s net profit was 14.53 billion rupees ($282 million) in the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31 compared with 11.15 billion rupees reported a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 14.3 billion rupees for HDFC Bank, which is also listed in New York , according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

$1 = 51.6 rupees Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan

