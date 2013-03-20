FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-India's HDIL asks local credit agency to review rating downgrade
March 20, 2013 / 7:17 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-India's HDIL asks local credit agency to review rating downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to insert dropped word “not” in paragraph 4)

MUMBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - India’s Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) said on Wednesday it had asked a local credit agency to review a ratings downgrade that had sent its shares tumbling.

Credit Analysis and Research Ltd (CARE) downgraded HDIL’s debt ratings in a report dated Wednesday, citing “ongoing delays in servicing” some debt obligations.

“The company has not accepted the said rating assigned by CARE and would like to reiterate the company’s strong financial and operational performance and sound fundamentals,” HDIL said in a statement.

The real estate developer did not mention its debt repayments.

Shares in HDIL were down 16.7 percent as of 0702 GMT (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

