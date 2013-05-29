FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's HDIL served termination notice for slum project, posts Q4 loss
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 29, 2013 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

India's HDIL served termination notice for slum project, posts Q4 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - India’s Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd has received a termination notice from Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) for its slum rehabilitation project, it said on Wednesday.

It posted a net loss of 2.8 billion rupees ($50.07 million) versus a 3.16 billion rupee profit in the year ago quarter.

The project, which involves rehabilitating a million people living near the city’s international airport, is one of the biggest for the Mumbai-based developer.

HDIL has not accepted the notice and has initiated legal remedies available to it, it said in a statement. ($1 = 55.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.