India's HDIL served termination notice for slum project, posts Q4 loss

MUMBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - India’s Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd has received a termination notice from Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) for its slum rehabilitation project, it said on Wednesday.

It posted a net loss of 2.8 billion rupees ($50.07 million) versus a 3.16 billion rupee profit in the year ago quarter.

The project, which involves rehabilitating a million people living near the city’s international airport, is one of the biggest for the Mumbai-based developer.

HDIL has not accepted the notice and has initiated legal remedies available to it, it said in a statement. ($1 = 55.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)