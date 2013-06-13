Carlyle-backed HD Supply plans to raise $1.33 bln in IPO

June 13 (Reuters) - Industrial and construction supplies distributor HD Supply Holdings Inc, backed by private equity firms including Carlyle Group LP and Bain Capital LLC, said it planned to raise as much as $1.33 billion in an initial public offering.

The company, a former division of Home Depot Inc, is offering 53.2 million shares priced between $22 and $25 each, a filing showed. ()

HD Supply’s offering comes amid a U.S. housing market recovery after a downturn that led to the 2008 recession. The rising prices for new homes are boosting demand for contractors and renovations.

HD Supply, which has more than 600 locations across the United States and Canada, generated sales of $8 billion in 2012.

The company was taken private for $8.5 billion by a group including Carlyle, Bain Capital and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC in 2007.

Bank of America Corp, Barclays, J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse are among the lead underwriters of the IPO.