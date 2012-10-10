FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue - HD Supply sells $1 bln in notes
October 10, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue - HD Supply sells $1 bln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - HD Supply Inc sold $1 billion
of senior notes in the 144a private placement market on Tuesday,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $750 million. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Barclays
Capital, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo
and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: HD SUPPLY

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 11.5 PCT    MATURITY    7/15/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   01/15/2013
MOODY'S Caa2    YIELD 11.5 PCT     SETTLEMENT  10/15/2012   
S&P CCC-PLUS    SPREAD 1,029 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
