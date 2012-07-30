FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-HD Supply adds $300 mln notes
#Market News
July 30, 2012 / 8:06 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-HD Supply adds $300 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - HD Supply Inc on Monday added
$300 million of senior secured first priority notes to an
existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    The size of the offering was increased from an originally
planned $200 million.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Barclays
Capital, JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo,
and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: HD SUPPLY INC 

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 8.125 PCT   MATURITY    04/15/2019   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 107.5    FIRST PAY   10/15/2012 
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 6.525 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/02/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 558 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
