HD Supply shares may hit $42 within three years - Barron's
#Market News
August 11, 2013 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

HD Supply shares may hit $42 within three years - Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Shares of commercial construction products supplier HD Supply Holdings Inc could rise more than 20 percent within a year and hit $42 within three years, according to a report in business weekly Barron’s on Sunday.

Shares of HD Supply, which was a division of The Home Depot until 2007 and went public in late June, have jumped since the IPO to Friday’s close of $23.08.

The company will continue to gain market share as commercial construction improves in the next few years, Barron’s said.

Private equity firms Bain Capital, Carlyle Group and Clayton Dubilier & Rice still hold nearly 60 percent of HS shares, which could affect the stock’s growth, the report said.

The company’s $5.7 billion in debt also exceeds its $4.3 billion market cap, an amount that is higher than its peers and worrisome to Wall Street, Barron’s said.

But with construction gaining steam after the recession, HD could prove an attractive investment, Barron’s reported.

