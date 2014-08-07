FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Head NV sales for first six months of 2014 up 2.0% compared to prior year
August 7, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Head NV sales for first six months of 2014 up 2.0% compared to prior year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Head NV : * Says sales for the first six months of 2014 were up 2.0% compared to the

prior year driven primarily by winter sports * Says net loss for the six months to 30(th)June 2014 decreased by EUR 0.7

million compared to the net loss for the six months to 30(th)June 2013 * Says H1 operating loss decreased from EUR 8.8M to EUR 8.1M as a result of the

improved gross profit (EUR 5.8M) * Gross margins for six months to June 30 have improved from 40.9% to 44.3%

mainly due to higher licensing revenues and lower cost of sales * Sees FY 2014 operating results broadly in line with those achieved in 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

