LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Headlam Group PLC : * FY profit before tax 28.461 mln stg versus 27.588 mln stg, +3.2% * Dividend per share 14.85P versus 14.15P, +4.9% * Says has had slightly disappointing start to 2013 due to challenging market conditions combined with unfavourable weather * Floorcovering markets remain very challenging