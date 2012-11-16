BRIEF-Headlam 10 months revenue up 3.8 pct

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Headlam Group PLC : * Revenue increased by 3.8% over 10 months to Oct 31 * UK revenue increased by 6.6% with the underlying like for like performance

improving by 5.6% * Revenues from our Continental European businesses reduced by 8.5% during the period which, when measured in constant currency, equated to 2.4%. * Erosion in UK gross margin percentage evident in H1 has continued during H2 * Full year UK gross margin likely to be consistent with the position reported

at the half year * Board confident that the group will deliver its internal target for 2012 if

November, December meet planned revenue