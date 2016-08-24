FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK carpet seller Headlam ups prices after post-Brexit sterling weakness
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 24, 2016 / 8:16 AM / a year ago

UK carpet seller Headlam ups prices after post-Brexit sterling weakness

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - British carpet distributor Headlam has raised its prices after a weaker pound in the wake of the Brexit vote pushed up the cost of imports from continental Europe, showing the potential inflationary impact of sterling's decline.

Headlam, which supplies independent floorcovering retailers and contractors, said August is traditionally one of its peak trading months in Britain thanks to the annual summer refurbishment of schools and colleges.

"To date, this seasonal business seems to have been unaffected by the result of June's referendum on EU membership," said Chief Executive Tony Brewer.

"However, the referendum result gave rise to a weakening in sterling, and the group has sought to mitigate this adverse inflationary effect by implementing price increases earlier this month for residential floorcoverings imported from continental Europe."

Brewer said the price increases, which averaged 6 percent, appeared to have had no adverse impact on residential revenues to date.

"Our market appears to be robust and, subject to the key trading period in the run-up to Christmas, the board remains confident of achieving full year expectations," he said.

Two months after Britain decided to leave the European Union, consumers seem to have taken the result in their stride but there are some signs that the challenge for the economy has barely begun.

For the six months to June 30 Headlam reported a pretax profit of 15 million pounds ($19.9 million), up 22 percent, on revenue of 329 million pounds, up 4.8 percent. The interim dividend was raised 11.7 percent to 6.7 pence.

Its shares were up 3.5 percent at 462 pence at 0802 GMT, valuing the business at 390 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7595 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.