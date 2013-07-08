FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK floorcoverings firm Headlam warns on profit
July 8, 2013 / 6:27 AM / in 4 years

UK floorcoverings firm Headlam warns on profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Headlam, the European floorcoverings distributor, warned on first half and year profit, blaming poor trading in its first quarter.

The group said on Monday floorcoverings markets in both Britain and Europe had shown signs of contraction during the first six months of 2013.

Headlam forecast first half earnings about 10 percent lower than last year and said uncertainty around its trading performance during the second half was likely to prevail.

Consequently the firm said it was unlikely to meet market expectations for the full year, which is for pretax profit of about 28 million pounds ($41.7 million) according to Reuters data.

“Despite this outcome, the board remains confident subject to a reasonable second half trading performance that the dividend for the current financial year will be consistent with 2012,” the firm added.

