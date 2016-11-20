Symantec in the lead to acquire LifeLock-sources
Nov 20 Symantec Corp was in the lead to acquire LifeLock Inc following an auction for the U.S. identity theft protection services company, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
SYDNEY Nov 21 Australian building materials company Boral Ltd said Monday it agreed to buy U.S. firm Headwaters Inc for $2.6 billion.
The purchase offer, which is subject to the approval of Headwaters shareholders and regulatory approval, will be funded by a share issue, borrowing and Boral's existing cash, Boral said in an announcement to the Australian stock exchange.
The acquisition would more than double the size of Boral's U.S. business, the company said. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Jane Wardell and Louise Heavens)
Nov 20 Symantec Corp was in the lead to acquire LifeLock Inc following an auction for the U.S. identity theft protection services company, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
SYDNEY, Nov 21 Boral Ltd, Australia's biggest supplier of construction materials and building products, said on Monday it agreed to buy U.S. firm Headwaters Inc for $2.6 billion in a deal that will double the size of Boral's U.S. business.
SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov 20 A strong quake hit western Argentina, shaking buildings as far away as Santiago, the capital of neighboring Chile, though there were no preliminary reports of damage to people, infrastructure or basic services.