November 30, 2015 / 12:19 PM / 2 years ago

HHS proposes Medicare drug reimbursement cuts under discount program

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Nov 30 -

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has proposed three ways to reduce Medicare drug expenditures by cutting payments to hospitals that purchase pharmaceuticals under the federal 340B discount program.

The department’s Office of Inspector General outlined the proposals in a study issued last week, though it did not explicitly call for their adoption. It said it had done the study in response to concern by some policymakers that Medicare payments for 340B drugs were too high.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Q89hR0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
