Lawsuit over AARP's promotion of UnitedHealth insurance revived

A federal appeals court has revived a proposed class action lawsuit accusing senior advocacy group AARP of promoting UnitedHealth Group Inc insurance plans to its members in California without a license and concealing the fact that it was receiving commissions.

A unanimous panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday that the plaintiff, California resident Jerald Friedman, had made a plausible claim that royalty payments collected by AARP were in fact commissions, reversing a lower court's order dismissing the case.

