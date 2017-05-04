FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Lawsuit over AARP's promotion of UnitedHealth insurance revived
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 4, 2017 / 2:59 PM / 3 months ago

Lawsuit over AARP's promotion of UnitedHealth insurance revived

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived a proposed class action lawsuit accusing senior advocacy group AARP of promoting UnitedHealth Group Inc insurance plans to its members in California without a license and concealing the fact that it was receiving commissions.

A unanimous panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday that the plaintiff, California resident Jerald Friedman, had made a plausible claim that royalty payments collected by AARP were in fact commissions, reversing a lower court's order dismissing the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2p9PKWn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.