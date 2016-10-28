FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
2nd Circuit urged to void injunction barring sales of glucose test strips
October 28, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 10 months ago

2nd Circuit urged to void injunction barring sales of glucose test strips

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Two drug wholesalers on Thursday urged a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Manhattan to throw out an injunction barring them from selling blood glucose test strips in the U.S. made by Abbott Laboratories for overseas sale.

H&H Wholesale Services Inc and Matrix Distributors Inc are challenging a November order from U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon in Brooklyn, who ruled that Abbott would likely be harmed by the sales because the strips for non-U.S. markets had different labels, even though the strips themselves are identical.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fmnv6C

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
