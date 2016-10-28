2nd Circuit urged to void injunction barring sales of glucose test strips

Two drug wholesalers on Thursday urged a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Manhattan to throw out an injunction barring them from selling blood glucose test strips in the U.S. made by Abbott Laboratories for overseas sale.

H&H Wholesale Services Inc and Matrix Distributors Inc are challenging a November order from U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon in Brooklyn, who ruled that Abbott would likely be harmed by the sales because the strips for non-U.S. markets had different labels, even though the strips themselves are identical.

