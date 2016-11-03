2nd Circuit upholds injunction barring sales of glucose test strips

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected two drug wholesalers' appeal of an injunction barring them from selling in the U.S. blood glucose test strips made by Abbott Laboratories for overseas sale.

In a brief summary order on Thursday, a unanimous panel rejected H&H Wholesale Services Inc and Matrix Distributors Inc's argument that Abbott failed to show it would be irreparably harmed without the injunction. They also rejected H&H's argument that Abbott was not likely to succeed on the merits of the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fIyRlG