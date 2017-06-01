Abbott trial win in stent whistleblower lawsuit upheld on appeal

A federal appeals court has upheld Abbott Laboratories' trial win in a potentially billion-dollar whistleblower lawsuit over off-label promotion of bile duct stents for use in blood vessels.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Wednesday rejected arguments by Kevin Colquitt, a former sales representative at Abbott predecessor Guidant Corp, that a lower court judge erred in dismissing much of his case before trial.

