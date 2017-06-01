FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abbott trial win in stent whistleblower lawsuit upheld on appeal
June 1, 2017 / 9:55 PM / 3 months ago

Abbott trial win in stent whistleblower lawsuit upheld on appeal

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has upheld Abbott Laboratories' trial win in a potentially billion-dollar whistleblower lawsuit over off-label promotion of bile duct stents for use in blood vessels.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Wednesday rejected arguments by Kevin Colquitt, a former sales representative at Abbott predecessor Guidant Corp, that a lower court judge erred in dismissing much of his case before trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rZqhEV

