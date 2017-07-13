FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abbott must pay John Hancock $33 million over drug development deal
July 13, 2017 / 9:06 PM

Abbott must pay John Hancock $33 million over drug development deal

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Abbott Laboratories Inc must pay John Hancock Life Insurance Co over $33 million in a long-running dispute over a failed investment the insurer made to support the development of pharmaceutical products, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled John Hancock was entitled to enforce a damages provision of its contract with Abbott after the drugmaker failed to meet minimal requirements for spending on drug development, reversing a lower court judge.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tO7aNO

