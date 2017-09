(Reuters) - A Delaware judge has dismissed a lawsuit by AbbVie Inc shareholders seeking to clear the way to sue the directors of AbbVie’s former parent Abbott Laboratories for their possible roll in promoting off-label use of the cholesterol drug TriCor.

Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock of the Delaware Chancery Court ruled Tuesday that the shareholders lacked standing to bring the lawsuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Dw4K1P