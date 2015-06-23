Otsuka fails to defeat antitrust claim over Abilify litigation

(Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceuticals has lost a bid to dismiss an antitrust claim filed by generic rival Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd over Otsuka’s attempts to enforce its patents on its antipsychotic drug Abilify.

U.S. District Judge Jerome Simandle in New Jersey ruled on Monday that Torrent “plausibly alleges the elements of an antitrust injury” by claiming that Otsuka filed a series of patent lawsuits intended to suppress generic competition.

