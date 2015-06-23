FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Otsuka fails to defeat antitrust claim over Abilify litigation
June 23, 2015 / 7:46 PM / 2 years ago

Otsuka fails to defeat antitrust claim over Abilify litigation

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceuticals has lost a bid to dismiss an antitrust claim filed by generic rival Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd over Otsuka’s attempts to enforce its patents on its antipsychotic drug Abilify.

U.S. District Judge Jerome Simandle in New Jersey ruled on Monday that Torrent “plausibly alleges the elements of an antitrust injury” by claiming that Otsuka filed a series of patent lawsuits intended to suppress generic competition.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TLWUeU

