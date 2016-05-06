FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge dismisses Torrent antitrust claim over Abilify
May 6, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Judge dismisses Torrent antitrust claim over Abilify

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed an antitrust claim filed by Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd against Japanese drug maker Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd over Otsuka’s attempts to enforce patents on its antipsychotic drug Abilify.

U.S. District Judge Jerome Simandle in New Jersey ruled Wednesday that Torrent’s claim that it was being kept out of the Abilify market could not stand because it had, in fact, launched a generic version of the drug last year.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/23ull2v

