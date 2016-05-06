Judge dismisses Torrent antitrust claim over Abilify

A federal judge has dismissed an antitrust claim filed by Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd against Japanese drug maker Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd over Otsuka’s attempts to enforce patents on its antipsychotic drug Abilify.

U.S. District Judge Jerome Simandle in New Jersey ruled Wednesday that Torrent’s claim that it was being kept out of the Abilify market could not stand because it had, in fact, launched a generic version of the drug last year.

