Anti-abortion group cannot plead Fifth - judge

(Reuters) - The anti-abortion group that released videos purporting to show Planned Parenthood staff discussing the illegal sale of aborted fetal tissue cannot plead the Fifth Amendment to avoid discovery in a lawsuit filed by an abortion rights group, a federal judge has ruled.

Though the constitutional right against self-incrimination normally only applies to individuals, the anti-abortion Center for Medical Progress argued it should be allowed to seek Fifth Amendment protection on the grounds that the plaintiff, the National Abortion Federation, had argued the center was really an alter ego for its founder, David Daleiden.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NPIqI4