Judge faults anti-abortion group's discovery responses in lawsuit over secret recordings

The anti-abortion group that released videos purporting to show Planned Parenthood staff discussing the illegal sale of aborted fetal tissue must do more to comply with discovery requests in a lawsuit filed by an abortion rights group, a federal judge has ruled.

In an order handed down Friday, U.S. District Judge William Orrick of the Northern District of California said there were “significant questions” as to “the completeness, adequacy and clarity” of discovery responses provided by the group, the Center for Medical Progress, and its founder, David Daleiden.

