7 months ago
North Carolina lawmakers seek to defend abortion law in court
January 30, 2017 / 7:59 PM / 7 months ago

North Carolina lawmakers seek to defend abortion law in court

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Republican leaders of North Carolina's legislature are seeking to defend a state law banning almost all abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy in court against a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood.

Phil Berger, president pro tempore of the state's Senate, and Tim Moore, speaker of its House of Representatives, on Friday moved for permission to file an amicus brief in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina opposing Planned Parenthood's motion for summary judgment, arguing the state had a compelling interest in restricting abortion.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kMJaDA

