4 months ago
Judge blocks Missouri abortion laws in win for Planned Parenthood
#Westlaw News
April 20, 2017 / 9:46 PM / 4 months ago

Judge blocks Missouri abortion laws in win for Planned Parenthood

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Missouri on Tuesday blocked Missouri laws requiring doctors performing abortions to be affiliated with hospitals and abortion clinics to be licensed as ambulatory surgical centers, clearing the way for more abortion clinics to operate in the state.

U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs in Kansas City, Missouri said the laws were unconstitutional in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last June in Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt, granting a motion by Planned Parenthood for a preliminary injunction. The Hellerstedt decision struck down similar abortion restrictions in Texas.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pIKEF3

