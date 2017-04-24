FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Planned Parenthood opposes discovery in North Carolina abortion case
April 24, 2017 / 9:43 PM / 4 months ago

Planned Parenthood opposes discovery in North Carolina abortion case

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Planned Parenthood and three doctors suing to overturn a North Carolina law banning abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy have objected to a magistrate judge's ruling allowing discovery on fetal pain and other issues in the case.

In a filing Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, the women's healthcare organization and doctors said that U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick Auld should not have allowed the discovery because the law was unconstitutional no matter what.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2peQIVj

