5 months ago
Judge says he will block Missouri abortion restrictions
April 4, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 5 months ago

Judge says he will block Missouri abortion restrictions

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Missouri on Tuesday said he will block Missouri laws requiring doctors performing abortions to be affiliated with hospitals and abortion clinics to be licensed as ambulatory surgical centers.

U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs in Kansas City, Missouri said in a memorandum that he had decided to grant a motion by Planned Parenthood for a preliminary injunction blocking the laws. However, he said he would give the state time to develop a plan to avoid unintended consequences from the injunction.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oFGuu9

