FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
State attorneys general seek expanded ability to pursue patient abuse
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 10, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 3 months ago

State attorneys general seek expanded ability to pursue patient abuse

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A group of 38 attorneys general on Wednesday urged the Trump administration to ease restrictions on their use of federal Medicaid funds to investigate and prosecute a broader range of elder abuse and neglect cases.

In a letter to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, the attorneys general sought a change in policy that they said would help them probe cases involving abuse and neglect at home and at non-Medicaid funded residential facilities.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2py8r6t

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.