State attorneys general seek expanded ability to pursue patient abuse

A group of 38 attorneys general on Wednesday urged the Trump administration to ease restrictions on their use of federal Medicaid funds to investigate and prosecute a broader range of elder abuse and neglect cases.

In a letter to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, the attorneys general sought a change in policy that they said would help them probe cases involving abuse and neglect at home and at non-Medicaid funded residential facilities.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2py8r6t