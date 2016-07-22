FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
J&J unit Acclarent to pay $18 mln to settle off-label marketing claims
July 22, 2016 / 11:21 PM / a year ago

J&J unit Acclarent to pay $18 mln to settle off-label marketing claims

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Acclarent Inc, a California-based medical device manufacturer bought by Johnson & Johnson Inc in 2010, has agreed to pay $18 million to settle claims that it promoted a device for an unapproved use, resulting in false claims to Medicare.

The settlement, announced Friday by the U.S. Department of Justice, ends a whistleblower lawsuit brought in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts by former Acclarent employee Melayna Lokowsky.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2a3VwlS

