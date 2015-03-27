FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4th Circuit ruling a win for school-accrediting agencies
March 27, 2015 / 11:03 AM / 2 years ago

4th Circuit ruling a win for school-accrediting agencies

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has affirmed the authority of private agencies that accredit career-training schools, reversing a federal court that had ruled in favor of a Missouri massage school that said it had been unfairly suspended.

In a decision of first impression, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Tuesday that the federal judge in Virginia should not have ordered Arlington, Virginia-based Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges to approve the massage school it had suspended and to pay $429,000 in damages.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1BPBX5Z

