4th Circuit ruling a win for school-accrediting agencies

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has affirmed the authority of private agencies that accredit career-training schools, reversing a federal court that had ruled in favor of a Missouri massage school that said it had been unfairly suspended.

In a decision of first impression, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Tuesday that the federal judge in Virginia should not have ordered Arlington, Virginia-based Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges to approve the massage school it had suspended and to pay $429,000 in damages.

