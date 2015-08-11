Roche wins reversal of $25 mln verdict for Accutane patient

(Reuters) - A New Jersey appellate court has overturned a $25 million verdict for a man who claimed that Hoffmann-La Roche’s acne drug Accutane caused him to develop bowel disease that ultimately required his colon to be removed, finding the lawsuit was time-barred.

A three-judge panel of the Superior Court of New Jersey’s Appellate Division ruled Tuesday that the case was subject to the strict two-year statute of limitations of the plaintiff’s home state of Alabama, not the more forgiving standard of New Jersey, where Roche is based.

