FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roche wins reversal of $25 mln verdict for Accutane patient
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 11, 2015 / 9:57 PM / 2 years ago

Roche wins reversal of $25 mln verdict for Accutane patient

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A New Jersey appellate court has overturned a $25 million verdict for a man who claimed that Hoffmann-La Roche’s acne drug Accutane caused him to develop bowel disease that ultimately required his colon to be removed, finding the lawsuit was time-barred.

A three-judge panel of the Superior Court of New Jersey’s Appellate Division ruled Tuesday that the case was subject to the strict two-year statute of limitations of the plaintiff’s home state of Alabama, not the more forgiving standard of New Jersey, where Roche is based.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MmLso9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.