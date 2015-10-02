FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. judge upholds patent for latest Acetadote version
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 2, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. judge upholds patent for latest Acetadote version

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Generic drug maker Mylan Inc on Wednesday lost its challenge to a key patent underlying the latest version of the antidote for acetaminophen poisoning.

A federal judge in Chicago upheld the validity of Nashville-based Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ patent on a version of its branded Acetadote drug without the stabilizing agent edatate disodium, or EDTA, which can have serious side effects. Mylan had argued the patent was invalid on grounds of obviousness.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JJphBI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.