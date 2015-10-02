U.S. judge upholds patent for latest Acetadote version

(Reuters) - Generic drug maker Mylan Inc on Wednesday lost its challenge to a key patent underlying the latest version of the antidote for acetaminophen poisoning.

A federal judge in Chicago upheld the validity of Nashville-based Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ patent on a version of its branded Acetadote drug without the stabilizing agent edatate disodium, or EDTA, which can have serious side effects. Mylan had argued the patent was invalid on grounds of obviousness.

