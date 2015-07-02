N.J. court halts unapproved drug manufacture

(Reuters) - A New Jersey drugmaker will stop manufacturing unapproved and misbranded hydrocortisone acetate suppositories under a consent decree announced on Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Acino Products and its president, Ravi Deshpande, also agreed to destroy any of the suppositories that the company has on hand, according to the decree entered by Judge Peter Sheridan of the U.S. District Court in New Jersey.

