N.J. court halts unapproved drug manufacture
July 2, 2015 / 12:22 AM / 2 years ago

N.J. court halts unapproved drug manufacture

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A New Jersey drugmaker will stop manufacturing unapproved and misbranded hydrocortisone acetate suppositories under a consent decree announced on Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Acino Products and its president, Ravi Deshpande, also agreed to destroy any of the suppositories that the company has on hand, according to the decree entered by Judge Peter Sheridan of the U.S. District Court in New Jersey.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GOQQIt

