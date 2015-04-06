FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ACLU sues U.S. for records on reproductive health policy
April 6, 2015 / 8:31 PM / 2 years ago

ACLU sues U.S. for records on reproductive health policy

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The American Civil Liberties Union is seeking a court order to force the federal government to turn over records related to reproductive healthcare policy for undocumented immigrant minors in the care of federally funded organizations.

The civil liberties organization said in a lawsuit filed Friday that many of these minors end up in the care of Catholic organizations that refuse to refer them to healthcare services for emergency contraception or abortion even in cases of sexual assault.

