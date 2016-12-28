Supreme Court to weigh taking case on generic drug litigation venue

The U.S. Supreme Court will next week consider whether to take up a drugmaker's challenge to a ruling that any federal court can hear a patent infringement lawsuit over a generic drug application, regardless of where the applicant is based.

The court is set to discuss a petition for certiorari from Mylan NV at its conference next Friday. Mylan is seeking to overturn a federal appeals court decision finding that Acorda Therapeutics Inc and AstraZeneca AB can sue it in Delaware over its planned generic versions of their drugs.

