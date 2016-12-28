FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Supreme Court to weigh taking case on generic drug litigation venue
December 28, 2016 / 1:19 PM / 8 months ago

Supreme Court to weigh taking case on generic drug litigation venue

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court will next week consider whether to take up a drugmaker's challenge to a ruling that any federal court can hear a patent infringement lawsuit over a generic drug application, regardless of where the applicant is based.

The court is set to discuss a petition for certiorari from Mylan NV at its conference next Friday. Mylan is seeking to overturn a federal appeals court decision finding that Acorda Therapeutics Inc and AstraZeneca AB can sue it in Delaware over its planned generic versions of their drugs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iDPY5o

