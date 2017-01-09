FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supreme Court will not hear case over drug patent lawsuit venue
January 9, 2017 / 10:54 PM / 7 months ago

Supreme Court will not hear case over drug patent lawsuit venue

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a case challenging brand-name drug companies' ability to bring patent lawsuits to block planned generic drugs in any state where those generic drugs might be sold.

The court on Monday denied a petition for certiorari from Mylan NV, leaving in place a lower court decision that Acorda Therapeutics Inc and AstraZeneca PLC could sue it in Delaware over its applications to make generic versions of their drugs, even though Mylan is not based there.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jbn8KB

