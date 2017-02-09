A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived claims by health plans accusing Takeda Pharmaceuticals of delaying generic versions of its blockbuster diabetes drug Actos by misrepresenting patents it had on the drug.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the health plans had a "highly plausible" theory that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries could have launched generic Actos much earlier than it did if Takeda had described two of its patents in a public listing as covering methods of using Actos, rather than Actos itself.

