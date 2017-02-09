A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived claims by
health plans accusing Takeda Pharmaceuticals of delaying generic
versions of its blockbuster diabetes drug Actos by
misrepresenting patents it had on the drug.
A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals said the health plans had a "highly plausible" theory
that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries could have launched generic
Actos much earlier than it did if Takeda had described two of
its patents in a public listing as covering methods of using
Actos, rather than Actos itself.
To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2kWjuHO