FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mental health discrimination claim against medical school revived
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 7, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Mental health discrimination claim against medical school revived

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals panel has revived a lawsuit accusing a New York public medical school of discriminating against a former student by not giving him extra time to take a licensing exam while he was struggling with depression.

The student, Maxiam Dean, was expelled from the University at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, or UBMED, after failing the test twice and not showing up a third time. Judge Rosemary Pooler, of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, ruled Tuesday that Dean should be allowed to take his case to a jury.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Old5yT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.