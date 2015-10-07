Mental health discrimination claim against medical school revived

A federal appeals panel has revived a lawsuit accusing a New York public medical school of discriminating against a former student by not giving him extra time to take a licensing exam while he was struggling with depression.

The student, Maxiam Dean, was expelled from the University at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, or UBMED, after failing the test twice and not showing up a third time. Judge Rosemary Pooler, of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, ruled Tuesday that Dean should be allowed to take his case to a jury.

