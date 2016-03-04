FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit revives case over school district's accommodation of troubled student
March 4, 2016 / 11:47 AM / a year ago

9th Circuit revives case over school district's accommodation of troubled student

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

By Brandan Pierson

A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit filed by a couple accusing an Arizona school district of failing to accommodate their behaviorally troubled daughter, who was transferred first within the district and eventually to a private psychiatric school.

U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle, sitting by designation on a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel, ruled Thursday that the parents did not waive their right to challenge their daughter’s first transfer by consenting at the time.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SnvkoH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
