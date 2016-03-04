9th Circuit revives case over school district's accommodation of troubled student

By Brandan Pierson

A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit filed by a couple accusing an Arizona school district of failing to accommodate their behaviorally troubled daughter, who was transferred first within the district and eventually to a private psychiatric school.

U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle, sitting by designation on a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel, ruled Thursday that the parents did not waive their right to challenge their daughter’s first transfer by consenting at the time.

