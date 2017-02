A former Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc sales representative has avoided being sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to obstructing a U.S. investigation into kickbacks paid to medical professionals.

Terrence Tackett, 50, was sentenced on Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston to serve the first six months of a three-year probationary term in a halfway house, followed by six months of home detention.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ltLFLs