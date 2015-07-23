FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court lets Boehringer, Teva take Aggrenox case to 2nd Circuit
July 23, 2015

Court lets Boehringer, Teva take Aggrenox case to 2nd Circuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc can ask a federal appeals court to dismiss a class action accusing them of conspiring to keep a generic version of Boehringer’s stroke prevention drug Aggrenox off the market.

U.S. District Judge Stefan Underhill in Connecticut on Tuesday took the unusual step of allowing the appeal of a non-final order after finding that it presented controlling questions of law that could decide the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MKDy4P

