FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Antitrust lawsuit over Aggrenox prices can go on, judge rules
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 24, 2015 / 10:17 PM / 2 years ago

Antitrust lawsuit over Aggrenox prices can go on, judge rules

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An antitrust class action accusing Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc of conspiring to keep a generic version of Boehringer’s stroke prevention drug Aggrenox off the market can go forward, a federal judge has ruled.

Judge Stefan Underhill of the District of Connecticut on Monday refused to dismiss federal antitrust claims filed by two separate proposed classes - one of direct purchasers of Aggrenox and one of end payors - as well as claims brought by nationwide health insurer Humana Inc on its own.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Hz65ay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.