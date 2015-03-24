Antitrust lawsuit over Aggrenox prices can go on, judge rules

(Reuters) - An antitrust class action accusing Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc of conspiring to keep a generic version of Boehringer’s stroke prevention drug Aggrenox off the market can go forward, a federal judge has ruled.

Judge Stefan Underhill of the District of Connecticut on Monday refused to dismiss federal antitrust claims filed by two separate proposed classes - one of direct purchasers of Aggrenox and one of end payors - as well as claims brought by nationwide health insurer Humana Inc on its own.

