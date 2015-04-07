FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehringer, Teva ask to appeal order greenlighting antitrust case
April 7, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Boehringer, Teva ask to appeal order greenlighting antitrust case

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc have asked a federal judge to let them appeal his order denying their motion to dismiss an antitrust class action accusing them of conspiring to keep a generic version of Boehringer’s stroke prevention drug Aggrenox off the market.

In a motion filed Thursday in federal court in Connecticut, the drug companies argued that immediately appealing the order - handed down last month by U.S. District Judge Stefan Underhill - could speed up the case. As only final judgments can normally be appealed, Underhill must certify his order for appeal. The drug companies are not seeking to stay the district court proceedings while they appeal.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1afB3tA (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

