Boehringer, Teva ask to appeal order greenlighting antitrust case

(Reuters) - Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc have asked a federal judge to let them appeal his order denying their motion to dismiss an antitrust class action accusing them of conspiring to keep a generic version of Boehringer’s stroke prevention drug Aggrenox off the market.

In a motion filed Thursday in federal court in Connecticut, the drug companies argued that immediately appealing the order - handed down last month by U.S. District Judge Stefan Underhill - could speed up the case. As only final judgments can normally be appealed, Underhill must certify his order for appeal. The drug companies are not seeking to stay the district court proceedings while they appeal.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)